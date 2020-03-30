Why I want to set up a music company ― Kazeem

A Nigerian Socialite and Lifestyle enthusiast, Kazeem Adekunle popularly known as Kaziahh has unveiled his plan to establish a music company in order to harness budding talents in the country.

Kazeem, who was born in Ogun state and later on relocated to Canada at age 13, made this known to newsmen at a briefing held recently in Lagos.

He expressed optimism to have impacted greatly on Nigerians in the area of music development because of his passion for the industry.

“I’m looking at the Nigerian music scene as well. It has been a lucrative market so far. I’m looking at establishing a music company where I can invest on talented upcoming artistes, where they can get to work and get heard.’

“I want to invest more in my country. I want to have been able to tick all the countries I plan to visit.

“Music is something I am extremely proud of especially in Nigeria where there are so many fantastic talents to put the country on the map and continue announcing it to the world” Kazeem said.

Speaking on his steady rise he shares, ‘Well, I think my way of life makes me famous. Knowing fully well we all like to be associated with the rich and famous. So I decided to be jovial, I also have brand influencers as friends who usually put me out there in high esteem.’

He is much known on social media for his expensive lifestyle, philanthropic duties, travel and bizarre fashion sense. Kaziahh who has won over 6 awards is now a household name in the Nigerian Entertainment industry as he has carved a niche for himself over the years.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

BREAKING: UCH CMD Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The Chief Medical doctor, University College Hospital, Ibadan, Prof Jesse A Otegbayo, has tested positive for coronavirus. This was disclosed in a statement personally signed by the CMD… Read full story

COVID-19: God Proving His Might, Adeboye Says

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has revealed that the reasons that countries of the world are experiencing COVID-19 pandemic is as a result of divine setting. He made the submission while speaking at the Sunday Service on the church broadcast, Dove… Read full story

Immigration CG, Babandede, Tests Positive For Coronavirus • He is responding to treatment ― Immigration spokesperson

The Comptroller-General of Immigration, Mr Muhammed Babandede, on Sunday confirmed he has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). He had gone into self-isolation after taken ill on his return from a trip to the United Kingdom, with a Deputy Comptroller General overseeing the administration of the service… Read full story