Why I underwent surgery, left Nigeria — Temitope Solaja

Nollywood actress Temitope Solaja, popularly known as Aruga, has addressed the motivations behind her recent body transformation, firmly dismissing speculations that it was influenced by a man.

In a candid interview with fellow actress Biola Adebayo, Solaja revealed that her decision to undergo liposuction and a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) stemmed from her personal fashion preferences and dissatisfaction with her body, particularly her stomach.

“I didn’t fix my body because of any man. I don’t do that,” she said. “I am someone who loves fashion, but even more, I was uncomfortable with how my stomach looked in clothes. That was the real reason I went for liposuction and BBL.”

Speaking further, the actress reflected on her early inspiration in Nollywood, mentioning veteran actor Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, as someone she admired deeply, especially during the release of the movie Owo Blow.

Solaja also opened up about her emotional struggles after relocating to the United States, revealing that the transition was far from easy.

“People assumed I moved to America because I was pregnant and wanted to have my baby there. I would cry and question if I made the right decision because it felt like I was starting all over again,” she said.

In those trying times, she reached out to a close friend and colleague, Lateef Adedimeji, who was on pilgrimage in Mecca at the time. “I called Lateef, and he encouraged me, prayed for me, and told me to go and prosper. That prayer meant a lot. I’m a very emotional person,” she added.

Reaffirming her love for acting, she clarified that fame was never her driving force.

“I love acting not because I want to be famous or popular. If acting was like being a doctor with no cameras, I’d still do it,” she said.

Responding to fans who have been calling for her return to the screen, Solaja assured them of her comeback. “You guys have been asking me to return and I’m back. I may not know how exactly to go about it, but I will keep at it,” she promised.

