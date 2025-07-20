Constitution review: Barau, Opeyemi, Oshiomhole, Gbenga Daniel, others back creation of Anioma State

No fewer than 90 Senators across party lines have declared their support for the creation of Anioma State as the sixth state in the South East region of Nigeria.

Among the leading lawmakers backing the initiative are Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin; Senate Leader Michael Opeyemi Bamidele; Senate Minority Leader Abba Patrick Moro; former governors Adams Oshiomhole (Edo), Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa), and Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia); as well as Southeast political figure Senator Victor Umeh.

Other supporters include Senator Gbenga Daniel, former Ogun State governor; Senator Ireti Kingibe representing the Federal Capital Territory; former Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong; and Senator Tony Nwoye representing Anambra North.

The growing support follows the sustained advocacy of Senator Ned Nwoko, who represents the Delta North Senatorial District. Nwoko had, in a letter dated May 27, 2025, addressed to the Senate President and other lawmakers, urged their backing for the proposal, citing national development, equity, justice and federal balance as key justifications.

The initiative is formally presented as Senate Bill 481, which is currently undergoing deliberation as part of the broader constitutional amendment process.

With over 90 Senators already endorsing the bill—well above the two-thirds constitutional threshold of 67—the proposal has cleared a critical legislative hurdle in the Senate.

