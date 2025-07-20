How I spent my 64th birthday in Rome— Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the former presidential candidate, has revealed how he marked his 64th birthday in Rome, Italy, at the Basilica of Saint Mary of the Angels and the Martyrs.
In a heartfelt message shared on his Facebook handle, Peter Obi expressed gratitude for the outpouring of goodwill and birthday wishes from around the world.
However, he reiterated his long-standing practice of not personally celebrating birthdays, instead redirecting gestures of celebration towards causes that uplift others.
Obi recalled past instances where he diverted funds meant for lavish birthday celebrations towards building classrooms, donating desktop computers to schools, and providing buses to institutions in need.
On his 64th birthday, he urged supporters to channel resources towards helping the poor and supporting struggling health and educational institutions.
The former governor emphasised his commitment to serving the people and supporting institutions that directly benefit them.
He prayed for Nigeria, hoping that God would touch the hearts of leaders to prioritise the public good.
Full statement below;
From the bottom of my heart, I sincerely thank everyone for the outpouring of goodwill and birthday wishes I received worldwide. I remain deeply grateful to all who marked the day in one way or another, not to mention Nigerian youths, the Obidient family and the members of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, renowned for their apostolate to the poor.
As for me, while I deeply appreciate the gestures of celebration, I must once again reiterate that I do not personally celebrate birthdays. I recall vividly when I turned 50, during my time as Governor. Many institutions and individuals approached me with elaborate plans for the occasion.
One institution generously offered to build a house for me in the village. When I asked for the estimated cost, they said it would be ₦120 million. I humbly requested that the funds be redirected to build classrooms in three educational institutions at Agulu, Ekwulobia and Abatete. They obliged—and the impact was far-reaching.
Another group had budgeted ₦20 million for a lavish party. I graciously asked them to consider using the funds to purchase desktop computers for schools. Their eventual donation of 200 desktops was distributed to schools across the state, enhancing learning for many students.
In a similar spirit of redirection, another organisation—whose intention had originally been to celebrate me—ended up donating buses, which we distributed to institutions in need, including one that went to the legendary Old Rangers Association.
This has been my consistent approach over the years. On each birthday, I use the opportunity to redirect goodwill towards causes that uplift others.
As I turned 64 years old yesterday, I must confess that the current state of our nation makes the idea of personal merriment even more difficult to contemplate. The scale of suffering and deprivation among our people weighs heavily on the conscience. This is why I have once again requested that all those who wish to celebrate me should instead channel their resources towards helping the poor or supporting our struggling health and educational institutions.
On my part, I have chosen this day to renew my personal commitment to continue supporting the institutions of state in the best way I can, especially those that directly serve the people.
Providentially, I was in Rome, at the Basilica of Saint Mary of the Angels and the Martyrs, and my birthday coincided with this visit. I used this sacred opportunity, as I always do when I am in Nigeria, to remember you all in prayer. I especially prayed for our beloved country, Nigeria—that God may touch the hearts of our leaders, and awaken in them the realisation that public funds are meant for the public good.
May we all find strength and grace to keep striving for a more just, compassionate, and equitable society.
Thank you, once again.