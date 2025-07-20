How I spent my 64th birthday in Rome— Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the former presidential candidate, has revealed how he marked his 64th birthday in Rome, Italy, at the Basilica of Saint Mary of the Angels and the Martyrs.

In a heartfelt message shared on his Facebook handle, Peter Obi expressed gratitude for the outpouring of goodwill and birthday wishes from around the world.

However, he reiterated his long-standing practice of not personally celebrating birthdays, instead redirecting gestures of celebration towards causes that uplift others.

Obi recalled past instances where he diverted funds meant for lavish birthday celebrations towards building classrooms, donating desktop computers to schools, and providing buses to institutions in need.

On his 64th birthday, he urged supporters to channel resources towards helping the poor and supporting struggling health and educational institutions.

The former governor emphasised his commitment to serving the people and supporting institutions that directly benefit them.

He prayed for Nigeria, hoping that God would touch the hearts of leaders to prioritise the public good.

Full statement below;