Lawmaker representing Ibarapa East/Ido Federal Constituency of Oyo, in the House of Representatives, Hon. Aderemi Oseni, on Monday, said his resolve to checkmate incidence of water-borne disease informed the flag off of 50 motorised boreholes in some communities within his constituency.

He expressed optimism that the water projects would also go a long way to address the persistent water supply challenges faced by the people in the affected areas.

The water project, which is currently in progress in three communities, including Oloje/Aba Oko (Ido local government), Aba Ado/Elewure Health Centre, Elebu (Ido Local Government), and Anwaru -Islam Area, Anko Eruwa in Ibarapa East Local Government respectively is targeted at providing access to clean water for the residents of the constituency.

In a statement forwarded to the Nigerian Tribune by his media aide, Idowu Ayodele, Oseni underscored the significance of the project in addressing water supply challenges that have plagued the affected communities over the years.

The statement read: “During my campaign tours across the Federal Constituency, one of the most heartbreaking issues I encountered was the lack of access to clean water. In response to this urgent need, I took immediate action during the tours by providing functional boreholes to villages, hamlets, settlements, and communities across the federal constituency. This new initiative to drill 50 additional boreholes is a continuation of my commitment to ensuring clean and safe water for all constituents.”

Oseni, who is the chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), also reassured the constituents of his unwavering dedication to delivering more democratic dividends that will positively impact their lives.

He, however, implored the people to exercise patience as he intensifies efforts to fulfill the promises made during the election campaigns.

“I remain resolute in my determination to provide selfless service to my constituents with the ultimate aim of leading the constituency towards a more habitable and prosperous homeland. My commitment to improving access to clean water stands as a testament to my unwavering dedication to the well-being of the people I represent, and we will continue to do more,” Oseni remarked.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE