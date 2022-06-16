Reps urge Nigerian Army to provide facilities at Ibarapa forward operational base

The House of Representatives on Thursday urged the Nigerian Army and other relevant institutions to, as a matter of urgency, rehabilitate the Forward Operational Base HQ of 2nd Division Garrison of the Nigerian Army at Ayete in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State and provide the necessary infrastructure to secure the formations to motivate the troop, enhance their capacity, welfare and forestall attacks.

The call came during the consideration of a motion titled “Need to Provide Infrastructural Facilities to Secure the Forward Operational Base (FOBs) Headquarters of 2nd Division Garrison at Ayete in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State” by Hon. Murain Ajibola.

Hon Ajibola in his motion noted that the Forward Operational Base HQ of 2nd Division Garrison at Ayete in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State was established to curb the recurring communal clashes, kidnapping activities, armed robbery attacks and senseless murder of citizens coupled with cult activities and general insecurity.

According to him, “the establishment of the FOBs was a preventive and proactive measure aimed at apprehending perpetrators of these heinous crimes as well as creating a roadmap for peace between warring communities.

“The FOBs have discharged their mandates very well, thus, resulting in the reduction of violent crimes in the areas.

“Despite the sensitive assignment, the FOBs are saddled with troops operating under deplorable conditions due to neglect by the Nigerian Army.

“The absence of perimeter fencing around the facilities and lack of other vital infrastructure, such as electricity to ease their operations, exposes the officers and equipment to vulnerable

attacks.





“The current state of the FOBs is a security risk to the Army personnel and the communities where they are assigned, considering the unfortunate incidence of attack on the soldiers in the middle of 2021 in Ayete by unidentified gunmen.”

While adopting the motion, the House mandated its Committee on Army to ensure compliance and report back within four weeks for further legislative action.