In concerted efforts to rid Delta of illicit firearms, operatives of State Anti-cult Unit (SACU) on a routine patrol along Cable Road, Asaba, have arrested a 27-year-old man with arms and ammunition.

The operatives, TRIBUNE ONLINE gathered, recovered a locally fabricated Beretta pistol, two 9mm live ammunition, one locally made single barrel shotgun, and one live cartridge during the raid.

The operatives had accosted a motorcyclist and his passenger who upon sighting the patrol team hastily jumped down from the moving bike and took to their hills.

According to a statement by the state police public relations officer DSP Bright Edafe on Monday, the suspects were given a hot chase, where one Ifakachukwu Igwala from Kwale in Ndokwa-West LGA was nabbed while his accomplice one Kelvin surname (unknown) escaped.

The suspects were carrying a handbag from where the exhibits were recovered.

The statement said the suspect is in custody and effort to arrest his fleeing accomplice is ongoing.

In another development, operatives of the command Rapid Response Squad acting on credible information stormed Oviorie community Isiokolo, Ethiope East LGA Delta state where one Ebireri Morisson 40 years old of the same community was arrested at his drug patent shop.

Upon searching the premises, one locally fabricated short gun, and one live cartridge were recovered.

Meanwhile, the state Police Commissioner CP Wale Abass has assured residents of the State that the command has put in place essential deployments and security measures for the ember months.

He, therefore, urged officers and men of the command to remain dedicated to keeping the existing peace in the State.

