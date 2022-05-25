Why I decided to leave PDP —Peter Obi

Latest NewsTop News
By Leon Usigbe - Abuja
Don't criticise Peter Obi, Peter Obi, I am ready for PDP presidential primaries , Nigerians should avoid repeating mistakes of 2015, 2019, 2023: I'm not desperate to be Nigerian president, Peter Obi gets PDP presidential nomination forms, 2023: Peter Obi declares for presidency, 2023 presidency: PDP will respect whoever emerges flagbearer, Nigeria's problem bigger, I will contest 2023 presidential election, if PDP throws contest open, zone to South, Confiscate my properties if pandora docs find $500m traced to me, Peter Obi absolves IPOB, Imo School Attack, 5% growth in Nigeria's economy, Host communities' deserved five percent, Anambra PDP guber primaries, nigeria, Don't dialogue with bandits
Peter Obi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential aspirant, Peter Obi, has dumped the main opposition party.

In a letter dated May 24, 2022 to the PDP chairman, titled: “Resignation From Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Withdrawal from the Presidential Contest,”Peter Obi stated that: “I am writing to intimate you of my resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which was conveyed to the Chairman of Agulu Ward 2, Anaocha LGA, Anambra, effective Friday 20 May, 2022. 

“Consequently, I am by this letter informing you of my withdrawal from the PDP Presidential Primaries.

“It has been a great honour to contribute to nation-building efforts through our party. Unfortunately, recent developments within our party make it practically impossible to continue participating and making such constructive contributions.

“Our national challenges are deep-seated and require that we each make profound sacrifices towards rescuing our country. My commitment to rescuing Nigeria remains firm, even if the route differs.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE


“I wish to thank you personally for your graciousness and leadership. I wish you well and best of luck in the service of the country.”

The former Anambra State Governor may be upset that there appears to be a gang up against him because of his rising profile in the party.

He is one of the 15 presidential aspirants cleared to contest the ticket in this weekend’s primaries. 

Sources close to him confirmed to the Nigerian Tribune on Wednesday that he will announce his new political party on Thursday.

It was learnt that his negotiations with two unnamed parties are at advanced stages and are expected to be concluded Wednesday night before the formal announcement.

More details to come.

HOW TO START AN ONLINE BUSINESS WITH NO MONEY

MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your designated bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in, ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction, Metals, Crude oil, Aviation, Hospitality etc. Click here for full details

You might also like
Latest News

IBEDC sensitises students on health, safety ahead of children’s day

Latest News

NIMASA to reject CoC’s issued by Maritime Administration of non-friendly…

Latest News

ASCSN advocates for improved budgetary allocation for NOA

Latest News

Kogi, Benue farmers excited by new cassava varieties developed by NextGen project

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More