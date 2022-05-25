Why I decided to leave PDP —Peter Obi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential aspirant, Peter Obi, has dumped the main opposition party.

In a letter dated May 24, 2022 to the PDP chairman, titled: “Resignation From Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Withdrawal from the Presidential Contest,”Peter Obi stated that: “I am writing to intimate you of my resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which was conveyed to the Chairman of Agulu Ward 2, Anaocha LGA, Anambra, effective Friday 20 May, 2022.

“Consequently, I am by this letter informing you of my withdrawal from the PDP Presidential Primaries.

“It has been a great honour to contribute to nation-building efforts through our party. Unfortunately, recent developments within our party make it practically impossible to continue participating and making such constructive contributions.

“Our national challenges are deep-seated and require that we each make profound sacrifices towards rescuing our country. My commitment to rescuing Nigeria remains firm, even if the route differs.

“I wish to thank you personally for your graciousness and leadership. I wish you well and best of luck in the service of the country.”

The former Anambra State Governor may be upset that there appears to be a gang up against him because of his rising profile in the party.

He is one of the 15 presidential aspirants cleared to contest the ticket in this weekend’s primaries.

Sources close to him confirmed to the Nigerian Tribune on Wednesday that he will announce his new political party on Thursday.

It was learnt that his negotiations with two unnamed parties are at advanced stages and are expected to be concluded Wednesday night before the formal announcement.

More details to come.