Former Bauchi SSG, Kashim, emerges PDP guber candidate

Former Secretary to Bauchi State Government (SSG), Ibrahim Kashim has been declared the winner of the gubernatorial primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 General elections.

The PDP returning officer for Bauchi State, Hassan Ahmed Grema on Wednesday at the Zaranda hotel declared that Barr Kashim Ibrahim though the sole aspirant polled a total of 655 votes out of the 656 accredited delegates leaving one invalid vote.

He, therefore, declared that “by the powers conferred on me by the constitution of the PDP, I hereby declare Barr Kashim Ibrahim as the winner of the PDP gubernatorial ticket for the 2023 General elections”.

Shortly after his declaration, Barr Kashim Ibrahim accepted the mandate given to him by the delegates saying that, “the contest has just begun for 2023. The PDP is ready to beat every other opposition”.

He added that “We must be a united party to be able to defeat others in the general elections. I am appealing to all of you to rally round and give the maximum support needed to win the general elections come 2023”.

The PDP gubernatorial candidate eulogized the State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir for providing what he described as a purposeful leadership that has transformed Bauchi State far above its peers.





According to him, “Our focus when eventually elected in 2023 is to build on what has been done by our great political leader, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir who has demonstrated that good and effective leaders still abound in the country”.

He then thanked the delegates for electing him as the gubernatorial candidate of the party just as he commended the PDP for allowing a level playing field which led to the emergence of all the candidates of the party pronounced rancour.

