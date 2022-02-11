Why I am passionate about entrepreneurship, reducing ‘energy poverty’

‘Debisi Alokolaro is a corporate woman in the renewable energy industry, making efforts to ensure reduction in ‘energy poverty’. On weekends, dons her apron as a cocktail specialist and mixologist. In a recent chat with ROTIMI IGE, she spoke about her passion in both worlds, revealing how she balances her day job and enterprise.

Background

I come from a small family of two girls – my sister and me. I have spent practically all my years in the southwestern part of Nigeria – mostly Lagos.

Early memories of family life

Albeit from a small family, I was pampered silly by my older cousins, aunties, uncles, family friends alongside my parents. I have fond memories of family outings at Water Parks, Ikeja, horse riding at the beach and playing around the neighbourhood with other kids.

Education

I am a Mass Communication graduate of Covenant University, Ota. I am also a member of Chartered Institute of Marketing and the Institute of Commercial Management – both of the UK.

How I got into the renewable energy industry?

My sojourn into the renewable energy space started in 2017, when I took up a role as the trade marketing lead for a leading multi-national renewable energy company in Nigeria. I grew in that role to become a brand activation lead. I recently started in a new role as a marketing manager for another multi-national renewable energy company also in Nigeria

What it entails

Marketing in the renewable energy space is a very interesting experience. The target market is typically people at the bottom of the pyramid who cannot afford to be on the electricity grid or are underserved by it. Marketing efforts therefore must speak the exact ‘language’ of these people to connect with them and especially, communicate the benefits of switching to solar above other unhealthy and (possibly) more expensive means of lighting.

It has been a very fulfilling career chapter for me especially because it is aligned with the seventh United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (UNSDG), which is to ‘ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all’. Energy poverty makes people rely on expensive, hazardous and polluting sources of lighting such as candles, kerosene lanterns and dry cell battery torches. It exposes consumers to dangerous fumes that cause respiratory tract infections and other negative health impacts.

I am always happy to see that a petty trader can spend longer hours at her business, a village hospital can help birth children in a safer environment and kids can spend more time doing their school assignments all supported by a renewable energy lighting source such as solar.

Challenges of renewable energy in Nigeria

In my experience, penetrating the market deeply has been the most challenging aspect of this industry. The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) estimates that in Nigeria, nearly 50 per cent of Nigerians (or about 90 million people) do not have access to grid electricity, while millions of those connected to the grid have less than 12 hours of electricity every day. Despite this vast available market opportunity, factors such as income and literacy levels of the target market hinder penetration. Even with seemingly affordable entry-level products available, many who live below the poverty line can still not afford to have their homes and businesses powered by solar and would forgo this option entirely due to their meagre available income.

How I started my cocktail business?

I should mention at this point that I spent my holidays working at my mother’s restaurant as a young girl. The experience I garnered from that period in my life set the foundation of my foray into the hospitality space. I like to cater to people and ensure they are having fun. I started my professional career as a salesperson in an alcoholic beverages company and of course, ensuring that my brands were dominating the table tops was a key goal. My interaction with beer and spirits piqued my interest in cocktails and kick started my journey into this very interesting space. I am very passionate about cocktails, mixology, and bartending. I am a very careful but adventurous drinker; I like to experiment with different mixes and sample the opinions of my willing tasters. Cocktails and drinks catering at events are like a playground for me; I am very comfortable in the setting.

Challenges of the cocktails industry

Mixology is an expensive passion to have. A better part of the tools, ingredients and exotic fruits are imported and are as such, quite pricey. It is quite arduous to push this cost to the end consumer as the average Nigerian client wants to have the cocktails experience without necessarily paying the actual cost for it. Hence, this impacts on the bottom line. However, we make it work somehow.

What inspires you?

I am inspired by successful women thriving in their chosen fields. The world is largely not favourably skewed to women or being a woman. To see women thriving despite all odds inspires me greatly. I tell myself – “yes, I can do this (and win at it) too!”

Experience working in Lagos

I have had a relatively smooth experience working in Lagos. Lagos really is the land of opportunities and a huge commercial hub. As a career professional and small business owner, I have found Lagos to be a great enabling environment for resources, connections and networking.

Opinion about the future of enterprise and entrepreneurship in Nigeria especially with young people.

Young people really are the future. We are leading ground-breaking innovations in various industries despite a not-so favourable climate. Tech has helped disrupt the entrepreneurship space as well; providing solutions to SME owners to make running their business and connecting with the customers easier.

My fashion sense

I will be very honest; my fashion sense and style are mostly directed by my sister. She is the one who got the fashionista genes. I like that I can outsource that to her because I am mostly clueless and unbothered when it comes to fashion.

Beauty secret

Quite frankly, I don’t have a beauty secret. I drink lots of water and eat a rich salad at least once a week. Could that be my beauty secret?

How I juggle both job and passion

I owe my balance to my support system. I have a great support in my family and a few friends. It also helps that I have a great team in my business that I can delegate to without worries.

