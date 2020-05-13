Why Governor Wike must be careful

Idi Amin Dada Oumee was a Ugandan military officer who served as the country’s president from 1971 to 1979. During his administration, he was ruthless. He was deemed to be one of the cruelest presidents in world history.

With the look of things, the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, with the demolition of hotels and auctioning of vehicles for flouting his lockdown order as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic is a pointer that he has some idiosyncrasies of the late Idi Amin. Aside the demolished hotels and auctioned vehicles, he approached some social issues awkwardly in the recent past.

We have seen how people who flouted the lockdown order in other states were dealt with. The Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, sealed a mosque for flouting the order. Some state governments temporarily seized vehicles that flouted the order. If you think your lockdown order is violated by a mosque, church or hotel, seal up the mosque, church or hotel temporarily. The demolition of hotels and the auctioning of vehicles who flouted the lockdown order by Wike is not only inhuman but an abuse of power and overstepping of constitutional bounds. He should at this point note that power is transient.

Aremu Lukman Umor, aremulukmanumor@gmail.com

