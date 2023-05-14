National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Anambra State has explained reasons for minimal relocation cases among corps members posted to the state for their one-year mandatory national service.

State Coordinator, Mrs Blessing Iruma who disclosed this over the weekend, during the Cultural Carnival at the Umuawulu/Mbaukwu orientation camp, attributed the feat to the introduction of special activities as well as an enabling environment conducive for corps members.

She said the majority of corps members who had intention to redeploy to other states after the 3-weeks orientation course suddenly changed their minds soon after they settled down in camp.

She said, “Since my resumption to duty in the state more than a year ago, I have observed a particular pattern of request for relocation for fear of the unknown. Once corps members arrive at camp, hundreds of them will indicate interest to relocate.

“For example, we have barely 2,000 corps members posted to the state for this batch and many had indicated interest to relocate. But before the end of the orientation course, majority are already changing their minds.

“They’ve met friends, some of the prejudices are jettisoned, their fears are allayed. They’ve come to realize that truly Igbo are not bad as they’re painted.

“As I speak to you, hundreds of them have applied to withdraw their relocation request letter. We’ve been able to provide them enabling environment to know that Anambra can be a home away from home.”

While explaining that the cultural carnival was not just all about the funfair, Iruma noted that the event offered the Scheme opportunity to showcase Nigeria as a multicultural society with various cultural groups.

“We also try to let the youths appreciate the differences and similarities among various ethnic groups and to showcase various delicacies, attires, locally made fabrics, akwete, ashiokes, among others.

“Carnivals also offers us opportunity to promote local contents and encourage the youths to patronize our cultural heritage.

“Again, we inculcate love among various ethnic groups, tolerance and ability to accomodate one another.





“While we shun those things that divide us along ethnic and religious lines, we promote things that unite, integrate and bond us together,” Iruma added.