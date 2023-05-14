A drunk driver has been arrested by men of the Ondo state police command who crushed to death a teenage boy in Ore at Odigbo Local Government Area of the state

It was gathered that the victim, identified as Bassey Edet, was selling puff-puff and buns at the park when the unfortunate incident happened along the ever-busy Odigbo-Ore road.

An eyewitness explained that the driver of the Toyota Picnic with number plate EPE 576DC was drunk when the incident happened.

He said the driver was driving at top speed and ran to the garage, killing the teenager, Bassey Edet.

He said the presence of security agents at the scene prevented the angry mob from killing the driver of the vehicle and arrested the driver of the vehicle.

He said the damaged vehicle and motorcycle were towed to Odigbo Police station while the boy’s remains were deposited at the morgue in Ore.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE