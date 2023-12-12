The Education Writers’ Association of Nigeria (EWAN) has provided a reason for centering its national education summit this year on research, internal security, and development in Nigeria.

Mr Mojeed Alabi, the chairman of the group and head of the development desk at Premium Times, stated in a press release that the focus is to demonstrate how research activities, both in academic and non-academic circles, can substantially contribute to finding solutions to myriad internal security challenges and the slow economic progress the country has grappled with over the years.

He mentioned that numerous high-profile scholars, researchers, industry experts, and policymakers will be present to discuss the best ways to incorporate the roles of policymakers in driving research for internal security and national development. According to him, the fourth edition of the summit, themed “Research for National Development: Nigeria’s Internal Security in Focus,” is scheduled for December 19th at Radisson Blu, Ikeja, Lagos.

The keynote speaker, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, Chairman of the Lagos State Research and Innovation Council and the immediate past Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), will be joined by the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who will chair the summit.

Prof. Tahir Mamman, the Minister of Education, is the chief host, and separate panel discussions will be led by Dr. Hamid Bobboyi, the Executive Secretary of UBEC, and Oliver Alawuba, the Group Managing Director/CEO of the United Bank for Africa.

During the event, Dr. Hamid Bobboyi will lead the discussion on the keynote speaker’s paper, while Oliver Alawuba will lead the discussion on “Financial Security and the Future of Banking in Nigeria: What Researchers Need?” Another sub-theme, “Food Security, Health Safety, and Environmental Sustainability: What Nexus? – Researchers’ Perspectives,” will be chaired by Tokunbo Wahab, the Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, with Prof. Taibat Lawanson of UNILAG leading the discussion.

Mr Alabi emphasized that the annual summit serves as a social intervention effort, aiming for education writers to contribute to developing Nigeria and the world beyond their newsroom roles.

