Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has congratulated renowned columnist Dr. Lasisi Olagunju on winning this year’s Informed Commentary Award at the 2023 Diamond Award for Media Excellence (DAME). He described the award as a well-deserved recognition for Olagunju’s outstanding contributions to the field of journalism.

The DAME Award is a prestigious honour reserved for individuals who have distinguished themselves in their chosen fields. Dr Olagunju received the award in 2019, 2021, 2022, and 2023, with the 2020 edition held without that category.

Governor Adeleke, expressing delight at Dr Olagunju’s incredible feat of winning the award for a record fourth time, stated that the DAME Award reflects the high regard placed on the work of the Saturday Editor of the Nigerian Tribune.

He acknowledged Dr Olagunju’s untainted sense of professionalism and commitment to journalistic excellence, stating that his work has not only deepened conversations on nationhood but has also enriched the public’s understanding with valuable information and perspectives.

“I’m exceedingly thrilled to learn of Dr. Lasisi Olagunju’s success in picking up the DAME Award this year. Just as it was last year, the award underscores the value accorded to Dr. Olagunju’s work at home and abroad.

“I congratulate Dr Olagunju for the honour that the award conferred on him and commend him for the excellence that defines his works, earning him the DAME Award for a record fourth time,” the Governor was quoted as saying.

Governor Adeleke expressed hope that Dr. Olagunju’s passion for truth and informed commentary will continue to make Osun proud and inspire young people in the state and beyond to be unwavering in pursuing success in their chosen fields without compromise whatsoever.