When Super Kharot drew celebrities to Ilaji Resorts for post-lockdown party

As life gradually returns to normal, a few events have returned, much to the excitement of fun seekers. Super Kharot Entertainment has taken up the challenge of creating alternative avenues for fun lovers to get their groove on. One of such is the ‘Lockdown parties’ which his outfit is now generally known for around Ibadan.

Hosted at the Ilaji Resorts, the ‘lockdown party’ last weekend, hosted select celebrities and a few of their fans to three nights of fun and engagement.

Speaking exclusively to Friday Treat, Bamidele Opeyemi, the CEO of Super Kharot Entertainment, said, “We created these parties based on request. The last six months have taken an untold toll on everyone. Most have been forced to be locked down for over six months and now feel the urge to exhale and have fun.

“This was why I decided to create a safe haven for select fun seekers to unwind in a pleasant artmosphere with their favourite celebrities.

“The second edition held last weekend and we hosted the crème of society at Ilaji Resorts, which is now the toast of classy people who love the finer things in life.

We made sure we adhered to best practices under current and prevailing circumstances by ensuring that the event was not open to everyone. So, our prospective patrons can be assured that they have absolutely nothing to fear but unwind, engage and motivate one another.

Among celebrities who attended were top musicians, comedians and dancers from the entertainment industry, and a football match between Bodija and Ring road residents held at the resort.

Celebrities representing both areas were drafted into both teams, while representatives from government and corporate world also handled various discussions/networking hang outs.

