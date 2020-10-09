Scoozi set to release ‘Shakara’

Upcoming act, Scoozi, has announced a new song titled ‘Shakara’. During a recent chat, he said, “Trust me, this one is mind blowing. It will be released as soon as the project is completed in the studio. We’re planning to launch the song. Also, we would promote it and ensure it gets into every home in and outside Nigeria”.

Talking about combining academics with music, Scoozi said, “It was a little bit difficult at the initial stage when I got admission into the university but after a little while, I figured it all out and now I can do both seamlessly.

Speaking about his challenges in music, he said, “my greatest challenge has been publicity, which I think is key to success in the music industry. The publicity aspect of music is the most difficult and essential part of music”.

Scoozi, who clamoured for improved socio-economic life that could encourage show business in Kwara State, especially in Ilorin, the state capital, said that, “I wouldn’t say Ilorin is very conducive for music life. It’s just okay because there are not many concerts or events to make artistes showcase themselves. This situation limits artistes’ exposure and at the same time denies many people from knowing them”.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: We’II Deal With Those Planning To Disrupt Ondo Election ― Police

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Leye Oyebade has sounded a note of warning to political thugs planning to disrupt the peace of this Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State, saying the police would deal with anyone or group of people found culpable.

TRENDING: Kaduna Govt Names Nuhu Bamalli New Emir Of Zazzau

The Kaduna State Government on Wednesday announced the appointment of Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli as the 19th Emir of Zazzau. He succeeds Alhaji Shehu Idris who died on Sunday, 20th September, after reigning for 45 years.

[ICYMI] Missing Boy: Court Sentences Sotitobire Founder To Life Imprisonment

The Ondo State High Court, sitting in Akure, on Tuesday, sentenced the Founder and General Overseer of Sotitobire Praising Chapel, Akure, Prophet Babatunde Alfa, to life imprisonment over the disappearance of one year toddler, Gold Kolawole, during Sunday service in his church last year.