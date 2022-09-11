When Adeboye, Oyedepo, Oke, others brought down the King of Glory at Holy Ghost convention

HISTORY was made at the week-long 40th convention of Sword of the Spirit Ministries when top clerics in the country, including Pastor Enoch Adeboye; Bishop David Oyedepo; Bishop Mike Okonkwo, and the host and the founder of the ministry, who also doubles as the president of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Francis Wale Oke, led other ministers to reverence andseek the face of ‘the King of glory’ in the city of Ibadan.

The International Conference Centre (ICC), University of Ibadan, and Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan, venues of the one week convention were a beehive as worshippers could not resist expressing their joy at having a full experience of the convention.

Other ministers who graced the convention included Bishop Felix Adejumo; Apostle Sunday Popoola; Bishop Taiwo Adelakun; Pastor Poju Oyemade; Apostle Joshua Selman; Pastor Andy Osakwe and Pastor Jerry Eze. Also, gospel music ministers whoperformed at the convention were Evangelist Bola Are, Panam Percy Paul, Nathaniel Bassey, Chingtok Ishaku, Sinach, Dusin Oyekan, Pastor Yomi Ajayi, Big Bolaji, Ada Ehi and Bidemi Olaoba.

The 40th convention also featured various spirit-filled ministrations and seminars at different levels. The convention commenced with a youth mega jam on September 3, followed by an open rally on Sunday and others sessions of morning and evening programmes from Monday to Wednesday. A special anointing and impartation session, as well as worship and miracle extravaganza were held on September 8 and 9 while the final rally will be held today (September 11).

Tribune Church also observed that the serene ICC atmosphere turned a busy site as many vendors seized the opportunity of the event to do business. Many of the intellectual works, ministrations of Bishop Oke, gospel musicians’ CDs, books, clothes, and food items were displayed.

The convention also witnessed the first graduation ceremony of the International Leadership School (ILS).

The former Vice-Chancellor, Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, who is also the Bishop Theologian of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), and a lecturer in the institution, Professor Dapo Asaju, emphasised leadership in the church as being peculiar and charged the graduands to put the knowledge they have acquired to good use, quoting copiously from the book of 2Timothy 2:15 in the Holy Bible.

In his words at the grand opening of the convention, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, lamented that the lack of respect for the traditional institution was responsible for numerous challenges facing the country.

He stressed that the power of the traditional rulers had been tampered with, hence there is a need to restore their dignity and allow the ability and the glory of God to shine, so as to enjoy peace again in Nigeria.

“The reason we have some of the problems we are facing in our country today is that they have tampered with the power of our kings. If we restore the dignity, the ability, and glory of our kings, all will be well. God is the one who ruled by decree and you cannot query Him,” he added.

Also, Bishop Oke, who is passionate about the peace of the country, even as the PFN president, asked the convention to intercede for the nation just as he enjoined clerics and worshippers to pray for the return of absolute peace in Nigeria.

One of the high points of the convention was the ‘reunion’ of the founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo and the host bishop, Bishop Wale Oke, as the duo could not hold their joy in meeting on the pulpit once again. The two notable clerics celebrated each other at the Day-three of the convention.

Bishop Oke said: “Praises and worships fill his mouth and word of God flow effortlessly. Help me celebrate grace upon his life. We are covenant friends and brothers.”





“I love you sir and I appreciate God’s hand upon your life,” Bishop Oyedepo responded.

The convention did not go without celebrating the visioner of the ministry as leaders and followers of the church specially celebrated Bishop Wale Oke on his 66th birthday, which coincided with the Holy Ghost Convention 2022, on September 8.

In his congratulatory message, President Muhammadu Buhari joined millions of people across the globe to felicitate and celebrate with the President, Sword of the Spirit Ministries on his 66th birthday.

Buhari noted the sacrifice, selflessness, and dedication of Bishop Okewho is also the Chancellor, Precious Cornerstone University (PCU) and the President, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN)

He commended the visionary and charismatic leadership style of Bishop Wale Oke, which President Buhari said has influenced many lives in Nigeria and abroad on the fear of God, setting up health and educational institutions across the country and providing support for the underprivileged and vulnerable. The President prayed for Wale Oke’s well-being and that of his family and all Christians across Nigeria.

Also, Vice-president Professor Yemi Osinbajo congratulated Bishop Oke in a letter presented to the celebrant by the Chaplain to the vice-president, Pastor Seyi Malomo, which was acknowledged by Bishop Oke at the Worship and Miracle Extravaganza night of the 40th anniversary of the Holy Ghost convention, held at the Adamasingba stadium, Ibadan on Friday, Professor Osinbajo eulogised the bishop describing him as an exemplary leader with sterling qualities. He prayed that God will continue to strengthen him and move him from glory to glory.

Also at the Adamasingba Stadium on Friday night, to represent the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde was her wife, Chief (Mrs) Tamunominini Makinde. She was accompanied by the Secretary to the Oyo State Government, Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun.

In her remarks, she congratulated the cleric whom she described as being dear to her heart. She wished him a happy birthday and many happy returns of the day.

She also urged all Christians to be true and committed to the King of Glory, who according to her is the lifeline of every genuine Christian, adding, “We are Christians and we cannot fight the battle of life alone except through Jesus Christ. If we don’t give the certificate of Occupancy of our hearts to Christ, we are nothing. The plane is about to land, if you don’t put on your seat belt, you will miss heaven”.

Bishop Oke, however, stressed the need for Christians to know the children of whom they are, noting, “Those who know their God shall be strong and do exploits. The Almighty God who is your father is the King of Glory. He is a warrior. He fights to win and He has never lost a battle. When he determines to do anything, no gates, no host either in heaven, on earth or underneath the earth can hinder or stops him”. He urged all participants to stop blaming their woes on Satan.”Rather look inward and improve on the quality of your relationship with God.”

In his ministration at the convention, renowned German evangelist, Evangelist Ekkehard Hornburg said: “The end of this age is coming near and nobody on earth will escape it. It is either you are raptured or not.

One of the main highlights of the night includes the distribution of 11,000 bags of rice to the needy and underprivileged in the society. It was indeed a night to remember.

