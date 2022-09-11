Queen Elizabeth II: FG orders flags to fly half-mast today, Monday

THE Federal Government has said that all the country’s diplomatic missions abroad will fly the Nigerian flag at half mast in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II of England, who it described as an iconic leader who exhibited great strength of purpose throughout her reign in the United Kingdom and as Head of the Commonwealth as she fostered great stability and unity amongst nations.

In a condolence message by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs signed by its spokesperson, Fransisca Omaluyi, on Saturday, entitled: “Nigeria Mourns the Passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, stated that under her leadership, Nigeria and Britain enjoyed exceptionally warm relations.

“Britain is home to a large number of people of Nigerian origin thriving in different walks of life. The Queen will be greatly missed. The Government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria mourn her passing and ex- tend sincere sympathies and condolences to His Majesty King Charles III, Members of the Royal Family, Government and People of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland as well as the entire Commonwealth.

“In honour of the memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Nigeria and all her Diplomatic Missions abroad will fly the Nigerian flag at half-mast on Sunday 11th and Monday 12th,” the statement reads in part.

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, in a statement on the late monarch, said: “In honour of Queen Elizabeth II, The Sovereign of the United Kingdom, Chairman of the Commonwealth and an eminent global personality: whose passage to eternity was announced on Thursday, the Ministry of Interior of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, declares that all flags in Nigeria and our missions abroad be flown at half-mast on Sunday, September 11, 2022 and Monday, September 12, 2022.

“We commiserate with the government and people of the United Kingdom and all the affected people of the Commonwealth and the world. The Queen is dead, long live the King.”