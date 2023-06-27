President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been urged to appoint a competent and established farmer to the post of the Minister of Agriculture.

The call was made on Tuesday by Otunba Yomi Akingbade, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, in a statement obtained in Warri, Delta State.

He said, “In a country like Nigeria with over 200 million citizens, the Agricultural sector is very important to grow food locally for the populace and ensure food security,” he quipped.

Akingbade, who’s an Agriculturalist, noted that President Tinubu should pay more attention to the agric sector which, he averred, is capable of creating jobs and growing the economy.

“I am so happy that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has a good policy on Agriculture, and plan to establish Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones Across Nigeria to help Nigeria farmers.

“To achieve it and drive the process effectively and efficiently, President Tinubu should appoint a core farmer in Nigeria as Minister of Agriculture”

“Appointing a core farmer as Minister of Agriculture, who will enjoy the support and cooperation from fellow farmers, will make farmers smile, and ensuring that food prices are reduced, while produce will increase to become sufficient for Nigerians and export,” he reiterated.

The Chicago-based businessman emphasized that food security was paramount in a country like Nigeria, and appointing a core farmer as Minister of Agriculture, who knows his onions, would encourage farmers to grow more food locally for domestic consumption.