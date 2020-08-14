What manner of condolence?

First, it was Chief Edwin Clark that was quoted to have said the naming of railway stations after Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Jonathan is desirable but disrespectful. I thought within me: must we talk just to be heard even when we don’t have any good thing to say? And now Chief Olusegun Obasanjo is guilty of the same shortcoming in his condolence message or tribute on the death of late Buruji Kashamu.

He seems to derive pride in being talked about to remain relevant even outside power by instigating unnecessary emotion. The prophet said to say good or be silent.

Moh’d Bagudu,

Minna.

