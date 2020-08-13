Shame of a nation

Nigerians should not expect anything better from this All Progressives Congress-led non-Federal but ‘Unitary’ Government; a government that is incapacitated to end the endless daily killings going on at home but can shamelessly condole with the unfortunate victims of Beirut ammonite nitrate explosion.

At home, our president sees no need to put on the needful face mask but forgot not all this important anti-Covid-19 arsenal on his way to Mali.

It is impossible to deceive everybody all the time. That widow who was raped and made to part with a few thousands of naira by a policeman for not putting on a face mask should sue the officer concerned, the Nigeria police authorities and the Federal Government for general damages.

Nigerian women should rise to fight this sordid injustice inflicted on one of their own.

Williams Adeyemi,

Lagos.

