What is your take on the bill seeking to set age limit of 60 years for presidential, governorship candidates?

Recently, the House of Representatives passed for second reading a bill seeking to stop anyone above 60 years from vying for election to the office of the president and governor in Nigeria. Many Nigerians consider this bill controversial, with some for it and others against it. Kingsley Alumona and Yusuf Abdulkadir sampled the opinions of some Nigerians on this issue. Their views:

Gilbert Diche

The proposed bill is in bad faith, like the one criminalising non-voting. The bill is selfish and non-inclusive, and should be rejected. The main requirement for presidential and governorship candidates for elections should simply be physical, psychological, and mental fitness. An 80-year-old president may be better than a 40-year-old rascal. We have seen that among some state governors.

Peter Obilakin

I support the bill. This generation is witnessing a shift towards youthful leadership, with many young people effectively taking on key roles and performing excellently. Since 60 is the typical retirement age for civil servants, it seems logical that individuals above this age should not be eligible for political offices. However, for this bill to be effective, Nigeria needs a strong system to stop age falsification, which is sadly common in NYSC, football, politics, and the civil service.

Sodiq Yusuf

It is an idea I would not buy. It is widely far away from the solution to the problems facing the nation. The problem is not the age of the president or governor, but their ideologies, mental strength, leadership acumen, and educational background. Several countries are presided over by individuals who are above 60. We could cite the cases of the late Nelson Mandela of South Africa, Paul Boya of Cameroon, Donald Trump of the United States, and many others. They should rather look into the educational status of the candidates, and raise the bar. O’level results should not be a requirement for eligibility.

Rasaq Olamilekan

I buy the idea of ‘Not Too Young To Rule’, but say no to this bill. I do not think setting an age limit for any political office is the right move. Leadership should be about competence, vision, and capacity — not just age. In this country, we have seen both young and old leaders perform well, and as well, fail miserably. Instead of focusing on age, we should prioritise their track records, fitness, and things like this. If someone over 60 is still capable and has something to offer, and we are sure of their track record, why stop them?

Boluwatife Oluwafisayo

The proposed age limit is a step in the right direction, aligning with the ‘Not Too Young to Run’ bill signed into law on May 31st, 2018 by the former President Buhari administration. It emphasises the need for youthful energy and fresh perspectives in governance. By limiting the age to 60, we can ensure that leaders possess the mental agility to tackle modern challenges effectively. This shift towards younger, innovative minds can revitalise our political landscape, moving away from outdated approaches and embracing dynamic solutions. It is time for vibrant leaders who could drive progress with vigour and creativity.

Abdulqayyum Akindele

I find this bill impractical and shortsighted. It brings no tangible benefit to Nigeria. It is like planting a tree without roots — it would not stand. A president needs medical and cognitive fitness, traits not dictated by age alone. A 60-year-old could be sharper than a 40-year-old, just as an old car might outrun a new one if well-maintained. This feels like a political manoeuvre, not a solution. No nation, worldwide, sets such an arbitrary age limit for leadership. Our focus should be on selecting competent candidates, not crafting rules that judge books by their covers, rather than their content.

OluwaFemi Olagunju

I am of the belief that many Nigerians with quality experience, who could be used in government, would be exempted from public leadership roles if this bill is passed. In most cases, with age, comes wisdom. Besides, most people in their 60s are still agile and could perform well. In countries like Israel or the United States, their leaders are well over 60 years old.

Henry Agu

This initiative aims to ensure that leaders possess the requisite physical and cognitive capabilities to effectively implement innovative solutions. The successes of youthful leaders, such as France’s Emmanuel Macron and New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern, highlight the advantages of energetic and forward-thinking leadership. Nigeria requires leaders who could foster innovative strategies, effectively utilise technology, and promote inclusive economic growth. This is time for renewal. Nigeria needs youthful leadership. This initiative could inject youthful energy into Nigeria’s leadership. Policymakers must seize this opportunity to revitalise Nigeria’s leadership and secure a brighter future.

