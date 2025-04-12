Tunde Onakoya leads young Nigerians to int’l chess
Tunde Onakoya leads young Nigerians to int’l chess tournament, United Nations

Kingsley Alumona

•As one of his mentees won the ICN Chess Championship, $500 scholarship

Founder of Chess in Slums Africa and the co-founder of Great Minds Chess Academy, Tunde Onakoya, has led some Nigerian teenagers and young people to the Impact Coaching Network (ICN) Chess Championship in New York.

The award-winning chess player also seized the opportunity to take the youngsters to the United Nations headquarters in New York on a courtesy visit to the Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, Amina J. Mohammed.

From left, Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, Amina J. Mohammed, and Founder of Chess in Slums Africa, Tunde Onakoya, during he and his Chess mentees’ recent courtesy visit to the UN Deputy Secretary General at UN headquarters in New York.

Commenting on the international chess championship on his official LinkedIn page, Onakoya, exclaimed, “We did it. From Ikorodu, Lagos, to the United Nations headquarters in New York, our dreams are truly written in the stars. Chess in Slums Africa.”

The Chess in Slums Africa founder commented well on the young people he took to the tournaments, narrating some of their stories and struggles in slums across Nigeria before he met and started teaching and mentoring them.

The story of one of his mentees, Jamiu, stood out because he did very well in the tournament.

“In 2018, I met Jamiu. He was a curious kid, brilliant, and full of light. At the time, he was working as a roadside mechanic in the slums of Majidun, Ikorodu.

“I invited him and his brother, Ayomide, to our weekend chess academy. I immediately grew very fond of them as they were very talented and of great character as well,” Onakoya said.

After narrating the sad family experience of Jamiu and how the young boy started living with him after his mother died, Onakoya continued, “We got them back in school. Jamiu became a chess champion and is currently completing his University education.

“Today, seven years later, we are together in America, and Jamiu just won the ICN Chess Championship in New York, ahead of over 200 USCF-rated players, and earned a $500 scholarship.”

According to him, Jamiu defeated his Russian opponent in a thrilling endgame to win the chess tournament at the 2025 United Nations games.

Commenting on their visit to the UN headquarters on a courtesy visit to the Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, Amina J. Mohammed, who hosted, the Chess in Slums Africa founder, said, “She was incredibly kind, thoughtful, and had special gifts for the children. An experience of a lifetime for all of us.”

