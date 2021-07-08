What I told God about Osun workers ― Oyetola

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of the State of Osun has said that his attention to the welfare of workers in the State is a function of his covenant with God and the promise he made to the people.

He charged workers to ignore insinuations in the public domain that he will reverse the benefits if trusted with a mandate for a second term in office.

Oyetola, speaking during a meeting with the newly elected NULGE Executives, Council Managers and Heads of Departments in Local Government, Local Council Development Areas and Area Offices, said he is a strong believer in the injunction that workers are entitled to their wages.

“I am particularly overwhelmed by the show of love and by the level of support you have given to us, especially the fact that you still believe in us. Have no doubt in your mind that the welfare of workers remains my priority.

“I’m not someone given to insinuations. I do what is needful by the inspiration of God. So, when I promised I will pay full salaries, people didn’t believe me, but my desire rested in the belief that workers are entitled to their wages and salaries at every point in time.

“I have a covenant with God and with you. Don’t ever think that this is a game and that whatever we have done will be reversed if trusted with a mandate for a second term. Whatever gain we have recorded won’t be reversed.

“We are all partners in the development of the State, I am just fortunate to be the driver. I am absolutely committed to this project called Osun. You have rekindled my hope in the project, and I believe that we will take the state to a very high level.

“This is just the beginning; with God on our side, our State will take its place among the committee of great states,” Oyetola said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers… What I told God about Osun workers ; What I told God about Osun workers ; What I told God about Osun workers ; What I told God about Osun workers.