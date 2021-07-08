JUST IN: Four suspected herdsmen escape from Jos correctional centre

Four inmates of Jos Correction Centre in Plateau State suspected to be herdsmen have escaped from the prison and are yet to be found.

Tribune Online learnt that the inmates were arrested and arraigned before a magistrates’ court in Barakin Ladi Local Government Area of the state last year.

It was gathered that some herdsmen then stormed the court and overpowered the men of Correctional Service who brought them to court and set them free. They were however later rearrested by a combined team of security agencies.

However, a source at the Correctional Centre told Tribune Online that the same four suspected herdsmen escaped again in the early hours of Thursday.

Spokesman of the Plateau State command of the correctional centre, Mr Geoffrey Longdien, confirmed the incident, saying “four inmates of the correctional centre escaped in the early hours of Thursday at the centre.”

He added that “investigation is ongoing and after we get the full details of the incident, we shall brief the press.”

