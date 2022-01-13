What Alao-Akala, I shared despite political differences ― Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Wednesday, paid a condolence visit to the family of the late former governor, Adebayo Alao-Akala where he spoke about his relationship with Alao-Akala in spite of political differences.

Speaking at the Ogbomoso residence of the late former governor, Makinde said he and Alao-Akala were on the same page regarding their love and passion for the progress and development of Oyo State.

He remarked that Alao-Akala epitomised this love by doing his best as governor of the state.

Just about five days ago, Makinde noted that Alao-Akala again played down fears about their differences in political leanings and was quick to accept his request to be the one to flag off the Ogbomoso-Iseyin road project.

Noting that they both had times of relaxation together, with the most recent being last December 25, Makinde bemoaned the loss of a leader, brother, mentor.

“He mentored some of us. On the outside, we might be talking politics.

“But, during my birthday last December, the two of us sat here sharing drink. People may think that politically we are not together but in terms of love for our state, we were together.

“He loved this state so much and he did his best for this state as the governor.

“I still spoke to him four, five days back. I was arguing with somebody that I want to ask the former governor to come and flag off the Ogbomoso-Iseyin road project and the person objected that Alao-Akala will deal with it politically and not accept.

“So, I put the call across and he said he will be there to flag it off. He only requested to be given 48hours notice once I chose the date and I was looking forward to it. But, who are we to question God.

“There are others who may not love the state by their actions and decisions. He once told me that if we commit a mistake, it must be a mistake from the head not from the heart.

“When I became governor and said I may make mistake. It was in taking a cue from him. The loss is not just for the family but for the entire Oyo State.”

While condoling with the Alao-Akala family, the Oyo governor remarked that the state had lost its most experienced politician.

This assertion, he said, is drawn from the fact that Alao-Akala distinguished himself as a lover of people at the grassroots and rose from being a local government Chairman to the deputy governor, acting governor and governor.

Makinde also committed to implementing some of his discussions with Alao-Akala while alive as well as supporting the family in burial preparations.

He added, “Sometimes, it is not how long but how well. In this house, I can see people across all political leanings in Oyo State.

“Not only Ogbomoso but the entire Oyo State has lost perhaps the most experienced politician that this state has ever produced.

“He is a grassroots man from being a local government Chairman to the deputy governor, acting governor and governor.

“Who else has that credential in this state? Even in the moment of our grief, we must remember that God was gracious unto him.”

Responding on behalf of the Alao-Akala family, son of the deceased, Mr Olamijuwonlo Alao-Akala, appreciated Governor Seyi Makinde for promptly paying the family a condolence visit and committing to supporting burial preparations of his dad.

He described his dad as a great man.

Present during the condolence visit included wives of Alao-Akala, Florence and Kemi; his children and siblings; his close associates, Senator Brimo Yusuf; Engineer A.K. Ahmadu.

Others present were Senator Teslim Folarin; Mr Femi Babalola; Honourable Dokun Odebunmi; Honourable Ajao Adejumo: Honourable Wumi Oladeji; former Oyo Commissioner of Finance, Mr Zacch Adedeji; Chairman, Pilgrims Welfare Board (Christian wing), Bishop David Moradeyo; former Oyo Commissioner for Lands, Mr Isaac Omodewu; chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dr Saka Balogun; Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Honourable Debo Ogundoyin.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.What Alao-Akala, I shared despite political differences ― Makinde

What Alao-Akala, I shared despite political differences ― Makinde