Ikenne, Sagamu residents, others get free medical outreach

RESIDENTS of Remo North, Ikenne and Sagamu local government areas of Ogun State have benefited from the free medical outreach facilitated by the member representing Remo federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Adewunmi Onanuga.

The medical outreach organised recently covered blood pressure test, temperature test, eye test, blood sugar test, teeth care and general human anatomy examination.

The three-day outreach took place at the palaces of Odemo of Isara, the Alaperu of Iperu and the Akarigbo of Remo in the three local government areas.

The participants include women, men, the aged and young people who trooped out en masse for the outreach.

While addressing the participants, Onanuga noted that she facilitated the outreach because of deaths related to treatable health challenges suffered by the people.

She also urged the participants to abstain from habits that could threaten their overall well-being, adding that health is wealth.

Dignitaries at the flag-off of the outreach include the Odemo of Isara, Oba Albert Mayungbe; lawmaker rep resenting Sagamu Constituency II at the Ogun State House of Assembly, Ademola Adeniran; his counterpart representing Remo North, Solomon Osho; All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman in Remo North Local Government Area, Chief Muyiwa Sobambo and his counterpart in Sagamu, Rafiu Opaleye, among others.

