The Hollywood scene experienced huge controversies in 2023 owing to the infamous writers’ strike in the United States.

The Writers Guild of America began the strike in early May of 2023 and its over 11,000 members have refused to work ever since which led to the immediate halt to the production of many Hollywood projects including TV series and movies.

The writers strike also incited The Actors Union, with over 150,000 actors as members, to go on strike.

Though the strike has lasted months, with many projects experiencing setbacks, after days of negotiations, Hollywood studios seem to have finally reached amiable terms with the Writers Guild to suspend the strike.

Terms of the agreement have not been disclosed at this time but the WGA seem to be satisfied with the results of the negotiation as they express this in a statement to their members.

“We can say, with great pride, that this deal is exceptional – with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of the membership,” the WGA said in its message to members.

Though the agreement has been made and hands have shaken, the Writers Guild has directed its members not to resume work until they’ve received a directive from the guild.

“We are still on strike until then,” the WGA wrote.

SOURCE: CNN





READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE