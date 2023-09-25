The National Directorate of Employment (NDE), on Monday flagged off the training orientation for 20 unemployed youths on Community Based Business Training Scheme (CBBTS), in Donga local government area of Taraba State.

Alhaji Danjuma Shehu, the state coordinator of the directorate disclosed during the event in Gindin Dutse ward of the local government that the training was targeted at developing a business concept being taught, by connecting the participants to a personnel with first-hand experience.

The coordinator noted that the training was an alternative to more traditional forms of merchandising learning with advantages in improved knowledge retention and skill acquisition.

According to him, the idea was to also identify functional skills/activities with comparative advantage in the selected Communities across Nigeria.

“Our desire is to establish self-employment amongst the grassroots unemployed persons and creating impacts within the community. Our target is to identify functional skills/activities with comparative advantage in the selected communities across Nigeria, impart skills that are business oriented to unemployed community persons, as well, recertify and build on the strengths, resources and relationships that exist within the communities.

“During the three months duration of the training, we have allocated N5000 monthly stipend for each participant while provision for a N25000 soft loan has been made for serious participants. Our monitoring team from both state and headquarters will be visiting you to ensure excellence of the training,” the coordinator explained.

Responding, Mr. Joshua Nashuka, assured on behalf of the participants that they will demonstrate diligence to ensure that they graduate from the training as best participants in Nigeria.

He commended NDE for the opportunity and promised to make the directorate proud after the training.

