The recent judgement of the Bauchi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal that affirmed the election of Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir as the duly elected Governor has been described as the confirmation of the invaluable trust and confidence the voters held in the Governor.

The voters had demonstrated trust and confidence by voting for Sen Bala Mohammed for a second term and ensuring such a grandstand for him.

The assertion was made by the Executive Secretary of Bauchi State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, Hon. Samuel J. Haruna while chatting with Journalists in Bauchi on Sunday in reaction to the judgement.

The Executive Secretary of the Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, congratulated Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, for securing another victory at the Tribunal which upheld his victory as the winner of the 2023 gubernatorial elections as declared by the Independent National Election Commission (INEC).

Furthermore, He described the verdict as “victory for democracy, rule of Law and the will of the majority of voters in the state.”

He also applauded Governor Bala for always remaining “unwavering, fair to all in every facet and upholding democratic principles which allows for full expression of fundamental rights in the state.”

While commending the Judiciary for equity and fairness, Hon Samuel J. Haruna urged well-meaning individuals of the state to commit and stand on this judicial victory for the Governor and the people of the state, as he continues to solidify grounds for economic growth, stability, sustainable peace and good infrastructure.

The ES also commended the Governor for ensuring that Christians in the state perform the yearly pilgrimage to Israel and other countries for religious activities in spite of paucity of funds.

He assured that Christian pilgrims will always be good Ambassadors of the state during the religious exercise considering the huge financial commitment of the government to the exercise.

