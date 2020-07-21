We’ve lost too many outstanding Nigerians in short time ― Tinubu

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, mourned the death of Mallam Isa Funtua, decrying the loss of many outstanding Nigerians in a short time.

Tinubu, however, said it was imperative for Nigerians to remember the excellent souls lost in recent times by continuing on their path of dedication to nationhood.

In what was described as a national loss, Tinubu, through his media office, described the late Funtua as a rare individual of immense talents, abilities and generosity.

He praised Funtua’s uncompromising passion, dedication, diligence and commitment whenever he served Nigeria in various capacities.

According to Tinubu, the late associate of President Muhammadu Buhari wanted the best for the country and worked diligently in his private capacity to advance the course of Nigeria.

Tinubu particularly commiserated with Buhari for losing another person of great intellect and extraordinary character.

“We have lost too many outstanding Nigerians in such a short time. We cannot question why for the will of Almighty Allah is sovereign and supreme.

“Yet, we must dedicate ourselves to continue and to finish the work started by these excellent souls. We must carry on so that we lend even greater meaning to the lives they lived.

“The passing of elder-statesman, nationalist newspaper publisher and prominent businessman, MallamIsmaila Isa Funtua, is a saddening national loss. He was a rare individual of immense talents, abilities and generosity.

“We spoke but two days before, as we often do. He spoke vibrantly, with his trademark logic and deep knowledge. We ended our conversation agreeing to resume soon again. There was no indication that this would be our last talk.

“I had the distinct honour of knowing this man for many years. MallamFuntua loved our nation with an uncompromising passion having served Nigeria with dedication and commitment at different times in many important capacities.

“He wanted the best for the country and its people and worked diligently in his private capacity to advance the course of Nigeria.

“As a long-time friend, associate and in-law of President Muhammadu Buhari, he served as a strong buttress of support for the president and for his progressive administration.

“I commiserate with President Buhari at this time for we have suffered the loss of another person of great intellect and extraordinary character.

“Our national family mourns deeply because of this unexpected departure, May Allah give our President the added strength and grace to overcome this loss,” Tinubu said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE