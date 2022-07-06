We’ve lost huge national asset, Buhari mourns Barkindo

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed deep sadness at the death of Alhaji Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo, the Secretary-General of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

According to a statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity) on Wednesday, the President paid tribute to the “remarkable gentleman and enormous national asset, who from his youthful days worked meritoriously in the service of the nation in various national and international capacities, and never stopped being a beacon of light to the country he loved until his last breath.”

The President affirmed that Barkindo’s undeniable brilliance and legacies as a dedicated public servant will remain a reference point in the oil and gas industry, international development and the environment sector.

He recalled that his profound decency and mien greatly endeared him to Nigerians and other nationals who came in direct contact with him as a young Principal Administrative Officer with the Nigeria Mining Corporation; Special Assistant to the Minister of Mines, Power and Steel as well as Minister of Petroleum Resources; and later in his 24 years of service in the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation; Nigerian Delegate to OPEC Ministerial Conferences; Nigeria’s Governor for OPEC; and leader of Nigeria’s technical delegations to the climate change negotiations since inception in 1991 that produced the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Kyoto Protocol to the UNFCCC.

The President saluted Barkindo’s leadership at OPEC, including during very turbulent times in 2016 and 2020, noting that the Declaration of Cooperation birthed under his watch helped strengthen and consolidate OPEC/non-OPEC cooperation and dialogue.

Buhari conveyed his deepest condolences to the Barkindo family, colleagues at OPEC, as well as the government and the people of Adamawa State.

He prayed to God Almighty to grant repose to the soul of the departed and comfort to all who mourn.

