The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (LSDSVA) has confirmed that the security guard at Greater Scholar International School, who allegedly defiled a four-year-old pupil of the school had been apprehended by the police.

The agency made this revelation on its Facebook page, saying it got to know of the incident through its free toll line and immediately referred the concerned little girl for medical and psychosocial support.

The agency further noted that the suspect who is with the police at Ajiwe SFU division would be transferred to the Gender section of the state police command for further investigation and prosecution.

It advised Lagos residents who have any case of domestic and sexual violence not to hesitate in reporting such action to the agency.

When contacted, the head of public affairs unit of the Ministry of Education, Mr Ganiu Lawal, said he is on vacation and not aware of the incident.

