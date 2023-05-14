Apart from making history as the only Nigerian artiste to be invited to perform at King Charles’ coronation concert last week Sunday, Nigerian female singer, Tiwa Savage, rocked the stage and dazzled in a regal green dress made by Nigerian designer, Lanre Da Silva.

Introduced as the queen of Afrobeats, Tiwa performed on the large stage, accompanied by an orchestra that included violinists, drummers and backup singers who sang in Yoruba and English much to the amusement of the excited crowd.

The African music industry looked forward to Savage’s performance at the concert and the mother of one illustrated the essential difference between her and other female music acts in the industry as she took the game to heights that dwarfed criticisms that hitherto trailed her invitation.

The invitation to perform at the coronation came at a time the Afrobeats queen’s home was attacked by suspected assailants in what seemed like an attempt to kidnap the popular music artiste and she confirmed that it was an attempt that left her in shock for days.

Highlighting her performance at the concert, Savage described the experience as unforgettable, adding she would always look back to that to remind herself how much of God’s grace she has enjoyed over the years.

With a live performance that thrilled thousand of guests at the Windsor Castle, Savage lived up to expectations and seized the moment as she described the day as one that would go down in history as one of the biggest moments of her music career

If the music was outstanding as expected, her dress was epic and left many who attended the event, including her fans and colleagues in awe of her beauty, poise and music rendition.

According to the Somebody’s Son crooner, performing at the coronation is an experience she will never forget as she noted that she has had many great moments in her music career, but this would go down as the biggest ever.

“I have had quite a lot of big moments in my career and I am certain this will go down as the biggest of them for now. Like I said earlier, I will tell my son when he watches that video of my performance at the coronation that this is Tiwa Savage,” she said.

