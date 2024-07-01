On Monday, Nigerian Senate President Sen. Godswill Akpabio remarked that the socio-political, economic, and security challenges facing the West African sub-region were not insurmountable.

He emphasised that addressing and overcoming these challenges would necessitate collective optimism, unity, innovation, and a steadfast belief in the shared destiny of the sub-region’s people.

Akpabio highlighted the importance of transforming the region’s collective aspirations into lasting achievements.

Speaking at the opening of the 2024 First Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Parliament at the National Assembly in Abuja, Akpabio, represented by Deputy Senate President and First Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament Sen. Barau Jibrin, underscored the long-standing history of collaboration among the region’s diverse populations. He urged the Community Parliament to move beyond legislation and uplift the people through effective collaboration.

Akpabio stated, “As we engage in the upcoming deliberations and discussions, let us maintain our optimism. The challenges we face are not insurmountable.

With unity, innovation, and an unwavering belief in our shared destiny, we can translate our collective aspirations into enduring achievements.”

“In this session, let us foster conversations driven by partnership and collective ambition. Let us demonstrate that when West Africa stands united, there are no limits to our accomplishments.

Our diversity is our strength, and our unity is our power.”

He added, “From the ancient empires of Ghana, Oyo, Mali, and Songhai, which thrived through trade and cooperation, to the critical alliances formed during the struggle for independence, the spirit of unity has always guided our path.”

“This spirit should permeate every session of the ECOWAS Parliament, enveloping us as we proudly uphold the banner of ECOWAS.

While ECOWAS was officially established in 1975, it is crucial to recognize that its foundations were laid centuries earlier by our ancestors.

Therefore, let us not view ECOWAS solely as a political institution but as a cultural artifact and a lasting legacy of our history.”

“Today, as representatives in this esteemed Parliament, let us proudly uphold and carry forward this rich heritage as a badge of honor.”

In his goodwill message, Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, represented by Deputy Speaker Hon. Benjamin Kalu, acknowledged the numerous challenges facing the sub-region.

However, he affirmed that the ECOWAS Parliament remains steadfast in upholding democratic governance, economic integration, peace, and security.

He assured continued support from the National Assembly in capacity building, legislative enhancement, experience sharing, and implementation of passed resolutions.

In her opening speech, Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament Rt. Hon. Memounatou Ibrahima welcomed members to the session and expressed deep concern over the rise in terrorism, violent extremism, and organized crime in West Africa.

She thanked His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, for his unwavering support of the ECOWAS Parliament in fulfilling its mandate.