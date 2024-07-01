The Retail Council of Nigeria/National Association of Supermarket Operators of Nigeria (NASON), has assured Nigerians that, despite the few incidences of consumer rights’ infractions recorded in some retail supermarkets across the country, its members are committed to giving Nigerians value for their money, and not to cheat them of their hard-earned funds.

A trustee of RCN/NASON and Group Managing Director ofnSPAR Nigeria, Mr. Haresh Keswani gave the assurance at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) in Lagos.

Keswani explained that just like the FCCPC, ensuring Nigerian consumers get the right value for their money also remains the utmost priority of members of the association, while attributing the few cases of consumer rights violations against some supermarkets to issues, likely to have arisen from managing a complex market such as Nigeria’s.

He, however, commended the FCCPC for providing a platform that allowed the retailer market operators to vent some of the challenges facing the sector.

According to him, the purpose of the meeting was to deliberate on the fact that the journey of a product getting to consumers goes beyond the retailer and the consumer.

“Retailers are not brand owners, they do not manufacture most products. They are just representatives of various brands, these brands could be local, could be imported.

“The whole idea is for the agency and our council to sit down and work on our value chain, and let’s understand who takes what responsibility.

“But let me say here that Ii’s not retail market intention to cheat the consumer. if you don’t understand how complicated retail is in a dynamic market,with technology, and how errors are.made, you may easily jump into such conclusion,” Keswani stated.

Explaining the rationale behind the commission’s decision to meet with the supermarket owners, the Acting Executive Vice Chairman, Dr. Adamu Abdulahi described the meeting as in sync with the Commission’s mandate to collaborate with organisations, directly and indirectly, involved in consumer welfare, and business to consumer relationship.

He expressed the Commission’s concerns about the level of consumer rights infractions going on in the nation’s retail space.

“This has to do with price display on products, which is of concern to us because it was what exactly led to the sealing of a major supermarket in Abuja. So price transparency is of utmost importance to us,” he stated.

The FCCPC boss stated that while the Commission does not arrogate to itself a price regulatory function, and would therefore not control prices, it would however desire a level-playing field to ensure an open market that would enable people to display their wares and sell at their prices.

He added that the meeting with the supermarket owners had become imperative since it would enable the two parties to be on the same page and make the job of regulating the nation’s retail market space more efficient.

