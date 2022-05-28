Reps power committee chairman retains APC ticket in Jigawa

Member House of Representatives, Engineer Magaji Da’u Aliyu, has retained the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket to represent Birninkudu/Buji federal constituency in Jigawa State at the lower chamber

The serving lawmaker defeated a former Commissioner of Agricultural in Jigawa State, Alhaji Nasidi Ali, to clinch the ticket on Friday night.

Announcing the results of the party primary polls, the presiding officer of the election, Isyaku Sabo Jahun, said the total vote cast was 100 with five delegates absent.

The presiding officer declared that: “Engineer Magaji Da’u Aliyu scored 87 votes and Alhaji Nasidi Ali got 13 votes.”

Speaking shortly after being declared winner, Aliyu expressed gratitude to God and thanked the delegates, members of the APC and all stakeholders who made the exercise possible and peaceful.

Engineer Aliyu is hoping to represent the constituency in the House of Representatives for a third term.





