STAKEHOLDERS of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State have restated their support for the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

They expressed optimism that efforts being made by the Federal Government to tackle current economic challenges will soon begin to yield results.

These submissions were made by the leaders of a delegation of the Oyo APC which paid a courtesy visit to the national chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, and members of the National Working Committee (NWC) at the Abuja national secretariat of the party on Thursday.

The 25-man delegation, led by the state chairman, Isaac Omodewu, comprised three former deputy governors, members of the State Working Committee (SWC), serving and former federal lawmakers, among other stakeholders.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, the Director-General of the APC Presidential and Governorship Election Campaign Council in Oyo State, Dr Isiaka Kolawole, stated that the team was in Abuja to express appreciation to the national chairman who paid an official visit to the Oyo State chapter of the APC in Ibadan a few weeks ago.

According to Kolawole, the visit was also meant to assure the national leadership of the unflinching support of the Oyo APC for the Tinubu administration.

He said: “We are here, at Buhari House, to demonstrate our commitment to the cause of our dear party and to restate our resolve to continue working assiduously for the success of Tinubu’s administration, having played a pivotal role in its emergence.

“The recent visit of our new national chairman, His Excellency, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, to our state secretariat in Ibadan is an indication that the new leadership of our great party will not leave any stone unturned to move the APC forward in Nigeria and we are determined to key into this project.

“You will recall that Oyo was second to Kano State as we had the largest population of delegates at the last APC presidential primary and this had made us a beautiful bride to all the presidential aspirants at that time. Nevertheless, we delivered 97 per cent of our delegate votes to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu because we realised he stood tall among the best hands which we had at that time.

“We then capped it up with a record of emerging the fourth (out of 36 states and the FCT) where the APC had the majority votes at the February 25 presidential election with 449,884 votes. More so, it is an undeniable fact that Oyo came first among the 12 winner-states in that same election. This is no mean feat by all standards. But today some selfish individuals are trying to rewrite history just to score cheap political points.

In a remark, Dr Ganduje while appreciating the delegate gave the assurance that necessary actions would be taken to address all contentious issues within the party.

“I know how important every state chapter is and I can assure all of you that Oyo APC will be assisted to become stronger and more formidable for party faithful to have their dreams fulfilled. We appreciate your contributions so far and we urge you to remain steadfast and forward-looking,” Ganduje added.