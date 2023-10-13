The Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has promised the governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, to improve the facilities of the Kaduna Airport.

The Minister made this known during the Governor’s visit yesterday to his office.

The governor of Kaduna State, who was a visitor in the Minister’s office, reported the dilapidated condition of the Kaduna Airport, saying, “The airport is an eyesore, no aircraft is landing there at the moment, that’s why I had to make this trip to your office so we can know what to do”, the governor told the Honourable Minister.

The governor explained further that whenever anyone tries to fly into Kaduna, they see Kano airport as an alternative or use the NAF Base or the Zaria air wings.

“Right now, I have spoken to Air Peace and United Nigeria Airline on the possibility of resuming flight operations at the airport but we found out there’s a need to upgrade and improve some of the facilities for effective aeronautical services”, the governor added.

The Minister welcomed the governor to his office and promised to expedite action on the improvement of the Kaduna airport facilities.

According to the governor: “coincidentally, I am planning a visit to one of my agencies in Zaria soon, the Nigeria College of Aviation Technology-NCAT and now, as a matter of urgency, I have to factor-in, the inspection of the Kaduna airport in the journey.

It is very important that we make the Kaduna Airport fully operational because it is a good alternative to the Abuja airport should anything happen, so I am promising you that, I’ll give it priority in weeks to come”.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE