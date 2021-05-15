We’ll stop salaries of non-performing MDAs, says Cross River government

The government of Cross River State has declared that revenue-generating ministries, departments and agencies in the state which fail to meet their revenue targets will have their salaries withheld henceforth.

This was disclosed by the Auditor-General and Acting Chairman of the Cross River State Internal Revenue Service, John Odey, in Calabar in a meeting with representatives of the MDAs.

According to him, the measure became imperative given the alleged lackadaisical attitude of some MDAs concerning revenue generation.

He lamented the dwindling shortfall in revenue, describing it as “unacceptable as the government now relies heavily on internally generated revenue to meet its financial obligations, especially payment of salaries.

“The essence of the meeting is to identify reasons for the dwindling revenue as well as rub minds on possible solutions to the revenue increase in the state.”

Odey said the decision to put salaries of defaulting MDAs on hold was not meant to make people suffer, but put people on their toes “so they could do the needful.”

