By: Chima Nwokoji

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reiterated that in line with the directives of President Muhammadu Buhari, only N200 old notes are to be reissued and to circulate concurrently with the new naira notes.

This is in contrast to purported report making the round that President Buhari has given an approval for the reissuance and release of the old N500 and N1000 notes as legal tender in the country.

A statement jointly signed by Edward L. Adamu Deputy Governor, Corporate Services and Osita Nwanisobi, Director, Corporate Communications at CBN advised members of the public to ignore this fake news.

“The Bank is working with the law enforcement agencies to investigate, apprehend and

prosecute the purveyors of this fake news,” the statement read in part.

The latest press released fron the CBN and obtained by Tribune Online showed that the total amount of currency-in-circulation fell by 53.33 per cent within three months.

