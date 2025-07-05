We’ll start punching your licences for infractions, FRSC warns drivers

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said it would soon begin to punch the Driver’s Licence of drivers who violate traffic offence, as a way of maintaining sanity on the nation’s roads.

Speaking at the Safety Education Summit 2.0, organised by inDrive in Lagos, Transport Standardisation Officer, Ayodele Ologun, FRSC, stated that the agency would soon be moving beyond imposing fines on erring drivers, as a form of sanction; since that had obviously become insufficient as a deterrent tool to drivers that had made it a habit violating the nation’s traffic laws.

“There is that need to take the issue of safety on our roads seriously. That is why the agency, besides the different innovations it has introduced into its system in the past few years, would soon begin to punch licences of erring drivers for infractions. We’ll begin to deduct points for different infractions, and once we’ve deducted a maximum of 21 points from a licence, such is withdrawn, meaning the owner can no longer drive on our roads,” he stated.

According to him, this had become imperative because the agency had discovered imposition of fines and levies no longer served as a deterrent for some drivers.

While commending inDrive for coming up with the annual summit, aimed at educating both drivers and users of ride-hailing services, Ologun added that the issue of safety on the nation’s roads should be the concern of every Nigerian.

According to him, the agency had in the past few years introduced some innovations and technology into its operations, in order to ensure safety on the road.

The Country Representative, inDrive, Timothy Oladimeji explained that the increasing popularity of ride-hailing services in the country, made it imperative for the company, to organize the summit, aimed at educating users of ride-hailing services on the need to be safety-conscious.

He described this year’s summit, the second in the series, as one of the ways the company planned to bridge the noticeable gap in user education in the industry.

Oladimeji expressed the hope that the Summit would enable the company to consolidate on some of the decisions taken at the maiden edition of the event, held last year, and further engage stakeholders in the transport sector, on how best to ensure customers’ safety.