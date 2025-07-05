NADCEL: Army holds medical outreach for host community in Rivers

Hundreds of beneficiaries including the elderly, youths, students, physically challenged in Okoro-Nu-Odo, a community in the Ohio/Apkor local Government area on Friday trooped out for the medical outreach organised by the 29 Battalion of the Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt.

The outreach was organised as part of activities to mark the Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) 2025, the 29 Battalion of the Nigerian Army, in collaboration with the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAWOA).

Beneficiaries received a variety of free healthcare services, including general consultations, malaria and blood pressure screening, eye examinations, minor treatments, dispensing essential drugs, health education, and referrals for specialised care where necessary.

The physically challenged were also given wheelchairs, crutches, and other materials to aid their movement.

Commanding officer in charge of 29 Battalion of the Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, Lt Col Irinam Otogo, explained that the outreach was a reflection of the Army’s genuine desire to serve humanity beyond the battlefield through compassion, collaboration, and community-centered engagement.

He noted that Obio/Akpor was one of the several LGAs that fall under the operational coverage of the Battalion, Otogo saying; “the area has remained relatively peaceful, stable, and less of a security concern.

“This is not accidental, It is due in large part to the admirable level of collaboration, vigilance, and understanding we continue to receive from you, the people.”

He reaffirmed that the primary duty of every soldier is to protect the lives and property of the people.

“This duty we hold sacred, and this responsibility we shall continue to uphold with honour, discipline, and unwavering commitment”, Lt. Col Irinam Otogo said.

Flagging off the event, the General Officer Commanding 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Emmanuel Emekah, said the gesture was a well-structured initiative that reflects the Nigerian Army’s commitment to enhancing civil-military relations and contributing meaningfully to the well-being of the very community we serve and protect.

The GOC, represented by the Chief of Staff, 6 Division, Brig Gen. Dawha Adamu, revealed that the medical outreach was designed to serve a wide range of communities within Obio/Akpor LGA, spanning no fewer than nine communities, with special focus extended to public schools and vulnerable groups.

Brig. Gen. Emekah stated; “This effort is a practical interpretation of the command philosophy of the Chief Of Army Staff, Lt Gen Olufemi O. Oluyede, which emphasises the discharge of our constitutional responsibilities within a joint environment not only in the context of inter-agency collaboration but also in partnership with the communities in which we operate”.

He expressed gratitude to the Administrator of Obio/Akpor, the traditional rulers, Community Heads, and the host communities for their warm reception and partnership.

In her remarks, Chairperson of the NAWOA, Mrs Manfon Ejim-Emekah, said the association remained committed to complementing the efforts of the Nigerian Army through programs that promote health, education, empowerment, and community development.

The wife of the 6 Division, GOC Emekah who also took the students on a health talk, commended the leadership of the Nigerian Army for “this thoughtful gesture, the medical teams for their selfless service, and the local community for their warm cooperation and participation”.

She added, “As we celebrate NADCEL, may we continue to uphold the values of service, sacrifice, and unity for the progress of the Nigerian Army and the prosperity of our dear nation”.