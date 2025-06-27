Bauchi: Three bag one year in jail for assaulting, obstructing FRSC personnel

Three individuals have been convicted and sentenced to one year imprisonment each by a Bauchi State Chief Magistrate Court for assaulting and obstructing personnel of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Bauchi State Command.

The convicted persons—Nasir Gwallaga and two others—were prosecuted for assaulting and obstructing FRSC officials in Bara village, Kirfi Local Government Area of Bauchi State, in 2023.

The disclosure was made by the Sector Commander of the FRSC in the state, CC Istifanus Ibrahim, during an interview with newsmen on Friday.

He stated that the convicts were arraigned on a three-count charge of conspiracy to commit obstruction, obstruction of civil servants, and assault on public servants while on duty.

He explained that the convicts were to serve the one-year sentence or, alternatively, pay a fine of ₦15,000 each.

According to him, Nasir Gwallaga, the principal convict, was also ordered to pay ₦150 million to the FRSC in the state, representing the value of a patrol vehicle he set ablaze on the same day.

He added that the three individuals were convicted and sentenced by Chief Magistrate Safiya Doma at the Chief Magistrate Court, Fadama Mada, Bauchi State, on June 23, 2025.

The FRSC Commander further revealed that Gwallaga was also found guilty of causing bodily harm to FRSC staff and was ordered to pay ₦170,000 for damaging a Samsung Galaxy phone belonging to the then Acting Unit Commander (UC).

“All the convicts were ordered to pay ₦50,000, representing the cost incurred in prosecuting the case by the nominal complainant,” he said.

The Sector Commander added, “The judge ruled that they have the right to appeal the judgment at the High Court of Justice within 30 days.”

Istifanus Ibrahim stressed, “This will serve as a deterrent to those who take the law into their own hands.”

“Members of the motoring public are advised to be law-abiding, as we are not enemies but compatriots on the road to save lives and property,” the Sector Commander said.

