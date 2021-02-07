We’ll return Sokoto to APC fold ― Wamakko

The leader of All Progressive Congress (APC) in Sokoto State, Senator Aliyu Wammako, has assured the state will return to the fold of the party in 2023 election.

Wamakko, who is the immediate past governor of the state stated this, on Sunday, while flagging off the registration and revalidation of the party exercise in the state.

While calling on the party members in the state to urgently key into the registration process which he described as the first step that should be taken by all party faithful.

He assured the party leaders who came to Sokoto for the registration that with the process, the state is surely coming back to the fold of the party.

According to him, “I want to remind you that even in the last general election, the party won the election in the state but was robbed.

“I am assuring you that Sokoto State belongs to APC, and we are doing everything humanly possible to return the party to where it truly belongs” he added.

Meanwhile, Professor Saleh Muhammad-led committee from Abuja enjoin every party faithful in the state that the registration process will go hitch-free.

He said the everyone in the party is expected to register in the ongoing registration so as for them to enjoying dividends of the party.

Other party leaders on the entourage of Senator Wamakko includes the party gubernatorial candidate in the last general election, Honourable Ahmed Aliyu, the caretaker chairman of the party in the state, Honourable Isa Achida, among others.

