Suspected gunmen on Friday night attacked a filling station at Sabaja area of Iwo Community in the Isin local government area of Kwara state, where a traditional chief were killed and three others abducted.

It was gathered that the gunmen attacked a filling station at about 9pm, abducted the station manager and a security guard of the place as well as a Cleric of the Christ Apostolic Church, (CAC) who were all taken away to an unknown destination.

A credible source in the community also said that the Chief of Sabaja community, identified as Chief Raphael Adewuyi, was killed by a stray bullet in his room.

It was also gathered that sporadic gunshot took over the atmosphere at the filling station as residents ran helter-skelter for dear lives.

The Chairman of the Transition implementation Committee (TIC) in the Isin local government Council of the state, Engineer Tunde Fadipe, who confirmed the incident on Saturday said that a Chief of the town was killed by stray bullet during the incident.

“Three people including the manager of the Petrol station, the Security guard and a Pastor of a Church were abducted during the incident while a Chief was hit by a stray bullet in his house during the operation”, he said.

Fadipe said that the Council in conjunction with the Police and other Security forces have mobilized the security to go after the gunmen and rescue the three people abducted.

The spokesperson of the Kwara state Police Command SP Okasanmi Ajayi confirmed the incident and said that three people were abducted by the kidnappers at the Petrol station in Iwo community on Friday night.

“Three people were abducted at Iwo on Friday while one man was hit by stray bullet in his house. We have sent our men and the vigilante members to go after the abductors and rescue the three people. But we are yet to record success. I’m sure that the three people are going to be rescued”, he said.

However, he could not confirm whether the abductors had made contacts with members of the families of the abducted people.

