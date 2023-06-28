Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has allayed fears of a slow take-off of his second term in office, saying he was poised to ensure government doubles its pace on the path of sustainable development in the State.

Makinde gave this commitment, on Wednesday, while playing host to Muslim faithful and stalwarts of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, who visited him on the occasion of the 2023 Ileya festival.

Speaking, Makinde said the structure of government would take shape in the next few days.

He said this is evidenced by Tuesday’s screening and confirmation of some commissioner nominees by the House of Assembly.

He even promised to roll out the names of some new appointees very soon.

He said, “Our people are expectant and they want us to move as fast as possible and we have started. The House of Assembly, yesterday (on Tuesday), cleared some of our commissioner-nominees.

“The structure of government will start taking shape in days. So, our people should not despair or think we are moving slowly this time around. No, we are not. We will even double our pace.

“We are all here celebrating another Sallah. So, I use this opportunity to greet my brothers and sisters of the Islamic faith for standing by this administration and also to wish them many more Sallah.”

Earlier, the PDP Deputy National Chairman (South), Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, thanked the governor for empowering the people of the state and executing laudable projects.

He also lauded him for exemplifying the virtue of Prophet Ibrahim, who kept his vow to Almighty Allah.

Arapaja said the governor kept his promise to the people of Oyo State in his first term, and would not deviate in his second term.

The visiting delegation included the Deputy Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Honourable Muhammed Fadeyi; Member representing Ibadan North-East/South-East Federal Constituency, Honourable Abass Adigun Agboworin; Director-General, Seyi Makinde Campaign Organisation, Chief Bayo Lawal; PDP State Secretary, Alhaji Wasiu Adeleke; PDP State PRO, Mr Akeem Olatunji; and the PDP State Women Leader, Alhaja Wulemat Ibitoye, among others.





READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE