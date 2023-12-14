Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, has reassured the United Nations’ Children Fund (UNICEF), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and other social development partners of more partnership in 2024 and beyond.

He said the continuous collaboration will help actualised his vision of making Anambra State a livable and prosperous homeland in Nigeria.

The governor gave the assurance while flaging off a 2-day Partnership Roundtable Meeting, organised by the State Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning in collaboration with UNICEF, held at Western Meloch Hotel Awka, on Thursday.

Soludo said the State Government would continue to partner with the bodies on programmes geared towards the eradication of poverty and improving human capital development across the state.

The governor, who was represented by the State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Mrs Chiamaka Nnake, said the administration was clear from the inception of the government on the pathway to effectively eradicating poverty and improving the standard of living of the citizens.

She stated that the government had already initiated key programmes that would drive the policy targeted at lifting people out of the pit of poverty, adding that the UNICEF, UNDP and other development partners advocacy would further strengthen the resolve of the present administration to achieve a zero percent poverty headcount in the state.

“The present administration is making tremendous efforts towards industrializing the state.

“Anambra State has taken laudable steps towards prompting inclusive growth, equality, security and a life of dignity for all. Over the past 20 months, the state government has indeed reformed various social sectors in the state.”

According to her, the state targeted to increase its internally generated revenue through expansion of economic activities, attraction of more investments and exploitation of the abundant resource deposits across the state.

“Our administration is clear about its governance philosophy of transparency, traceability, and holding public officeholders to account, she noted.

Nnake commended the UNICEF, UNDP and others for the support the state government had been receiving through its various programmes, adding that the administration would create the enabling environment for the success of the social protection policies which is the key target of the present government.

Speaking earlier, the UNICEF Enugu Chief of Field Office, Mrs. Juliet Chiluwe, commended Governor Soludo over his efforts at charting the path to sustainable development in the state through social protection programme.

According to her, the social protection policy would improve key aspects of human capital development in the state, including social assistance, social care, social insurance, labour market interventions, micro and small enterprises development and complementary measures for social protection in the state.

During the roundtable brainstorming, the MD/CEO of Anambra State ICT Agency, Mr. Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata; the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Afam Obidike; Commissioner for Environment, Dr Felix Chinedu Odomegwu; Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Ify Obinabo; Commissioner for Education, Prof Ngozi Chuma-udah; Commissioner for Power/Water Resources, Engr. Julius Odimegwu; the State Statistics General, Mr. Obiora Obiabunmo; and the Special Adviser to governor Soludo on Innovation/Incubation also used the event to showcase their 2023 achievements and their 2024 plans for the state.

Other participants includes representative of International Labour Organisation (ILO), Chinyere Emeka-Anuna; representatives of Save the Children Initiative, Mr. Gyanggyang Yimave, Ruth Adzege; representative of UNDP in the State, Detalu Okosi; representatives of Civil Society Organisations and the media.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE