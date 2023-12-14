Former Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Ambassador Sarafa Tunji Isola, has identified hostile succession of power on the part of politicians as a factor hindering the development of Ogun State.

He stated this in his remarks at a grand reception organised in his honour by the sons and daughters of Egbaland for his remarkable service to the nation as High Commissioner to the UK from 2021 to 2023.

He noted that the state is politically viable, hence the need for the political class to jettison politics of bitterness and embrace politics of continuity and sustainable development.

Isola appreciated former governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, for recommending him for the position, while extending the same appreciation to former president, Muhammadu Buhari, for appointing and believing in him.

The former High Commissioner said, “What we have seen here today transcends beyond Egbaland because what has happened today was a kind of conglomerate, consisting of good people across Ogun State and beyond who believe in this course and have identified with this course.

“In Ogun State today, we are too politically divided, and it is very clear that no state can develop within two years, which is the maximum term of any state government.

“What develops a society is sustainable development. I will continue to mention that Navy Captain Oladeinde Joseph (a former military governor of Ogun State) spoke to me and identified hostile succession as the problem with our state.

“I want to enjoin all of us, particularly our traditional rulers, because that happens to be the only permanent feature, to work towards ensuring that hostile succession is a thing of the past in Ogun State.

“And I’m challenging everybody in the political class to also take up the challenge. The potential of this state is quite enormous, and I look forward to a state where all of us see ourselves as partners in progress.”

In his goodwill message, Governor Dapo Abiodun, represented by former Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Titi Oseni-Gomez described Isola as an astute public servant.

He commended him for his outstanding performance as former chairman of Abeokuta North Local Government, former Secretary to the State Government, Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and High Commissioner to the UK.

While Amosun noted that Isola performed creditably well in the national assignment committed to his hands,.

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, represented by Pastor Adenekan Adegbenro, described STI, as it is fondly called in the political circle, as a very good representative of Nigerians across the world.

Others in attendance at the reception were Senator Gbenga Daniel, represented by Mr Niran Malaolu; the Alake, Osile Oke-Ona, and Olowu of Owu; Oba Aremu Gbadebo; Oba (Dr.) Adedapo Tejuoso; and Oba (Prof.) Saka Matemilola, respectively.

